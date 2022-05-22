ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $14,239.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $14,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,089.63 or 0.99907613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037921 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00197460 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00086955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00237471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

