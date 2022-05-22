Renaissance Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
Open Lending Profile (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
