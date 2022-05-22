Renaissance Group LLC Invests $337,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

