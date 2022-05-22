Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,543,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,764,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 693,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Sysco stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

