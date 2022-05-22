Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

