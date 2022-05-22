Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 105,300 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $42,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCCO opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

