Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 89,100 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $47,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.