Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $174.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

