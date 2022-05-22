Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Repligen worth $46,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

RGEN opened at $154.53 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.