Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $43.95 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Macy’s worth $43,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

