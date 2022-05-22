Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $45,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,864,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 269,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 244,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

