Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 612,761 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 994.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $51,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 217,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 166,056 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.75 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

