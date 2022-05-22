Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $49,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

