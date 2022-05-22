Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,100 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Titan International worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

