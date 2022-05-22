Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $52,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

