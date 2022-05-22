Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,337 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Rent-A-Center worth $39,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

