Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Omega Fund Management LLC

Omega Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,694 shares during the quarter. Replimune Group accounts for 18.3% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned about 10.09% of Replimune Group worth $129,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 251,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,239. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,073.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

