Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:REVB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revelation Biosciences news, Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 20,000 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

