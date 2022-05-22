Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -837.35% -127.61% -94.65% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -7.71% -7.62%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 3.09 -$8.78 million N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program (TP-2021) for use in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other tumors, including encapsulated genetically modified living cells. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. The company has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

