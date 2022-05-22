Robert J. Meyer Acquires 11,400 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Meyer acquired 11,400 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $23,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMRX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chimerix by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

