Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.74.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,323 shares of company stock worth $7,513,226. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

