Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.42. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $402.05 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.