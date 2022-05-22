Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.73.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

