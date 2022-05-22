Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires Shares of 3,679 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 845,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

