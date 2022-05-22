Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,533,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,983. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

