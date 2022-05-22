Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 2,030 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,688,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,938,000.

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,923. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

