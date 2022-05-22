Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 2,030 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,688,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,938,000.
Shares of IMCG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,923. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $76.39.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (IMCG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.