Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $692,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

