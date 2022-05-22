Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.97. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

