Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $319,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 34.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth $260,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.
Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.61. 768,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.76 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.
Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
