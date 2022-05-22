Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New $616,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 9,441,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

