Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in KLA by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $335.48. 1,996,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,567. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.44 and its 200-day moving average is $375.57. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

