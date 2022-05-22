Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $233.91. 3,208,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

