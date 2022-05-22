Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 5,633 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 80.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. 5,335,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

