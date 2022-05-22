Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $658,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO remained flat at $$51.09 during trading on Friday. 16,223,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,029,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

