Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after buying an additional 811,130 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 3,409,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.