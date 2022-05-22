Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

GD stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.50. 1,985,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average is $219.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

