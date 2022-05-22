Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,455. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

