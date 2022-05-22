Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

WU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 2,870,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,222. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

