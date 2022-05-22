Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Royal Mail alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.60.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

About Royal Mail (Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.