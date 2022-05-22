Royale Finance (ROYA) One Day Volume Hits $9,615.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $253,175.61 and approximately $9,615.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

