RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,298,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,649 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.53% of RPC worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RES stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.