RWWM Inc. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 15.4% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $124,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,612,690. The company has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

