Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

BRW stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

In other news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 103,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $424,415.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,464,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,804,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,944 shares of company stock worth $1,342,940.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

