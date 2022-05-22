Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to post $159.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.40 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $643.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $655.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $660.64 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $693.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 2,384,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $22,722,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

