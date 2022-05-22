Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $98,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 2,384,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,431. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

