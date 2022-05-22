Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFET. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Safe-T Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

