Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 100,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,011. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

