Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Holdings Boosted by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 455.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,468 shares during the period. Sanmina comprises about 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Sanmina worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 533,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,276. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

