Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 2.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 195,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 425,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. The stock has a market cap of C$129.99 million and a PE ratio of -48.75.
Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.