Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Barclays cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,274,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 144.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 428,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,435,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

